Friday 13 Blues For Oxford BioMedica's AIM Debut

UK gene therapy group Oxford BioMedica, due to commence trading on London's Alternative Investment Market on Friday, December 13, was a huge disappointment for both the company and the recently-deluged new issues market.

The company's shares were being placed at 88 pence ($1.46), but closed their first trading day at only 47.5 pence. Among the factors leading to the downturn in the stock was basic market sentiment, especially following negative comments on the stock market's outlook by US Federal Reserve chief Alan Greenspan (Marketletter December 16), but also contributing was the fact that two overseas underwriters had pulled out.

Handling the flotation was broker Teather & Greenwood, whose Percy Lomax told the Marketletter that "clearly the nervousness of the overall market, coupled with specific problems caused by two underwriters attempting to withdraw affected the opening price, which was 40-48 pence. But after three days trading the price moved up to 58-63, as investors looked at the intrinsic value of the company."