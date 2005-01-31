Frivolous patent listings: media exposure, US Congressional hearings are

The provision on declaratory judgements included in the US Medicare Modernization Act's amendments to the Hatch-Waxman Act has had huge practical effects, according to William Rakoczy of the law firm Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik, speaking at a recent conference organized by the US Food and Drug Law Institute (Marketletters passim).

Declaratory judgements produce patent certainty, trigger exclusivity under the old Hatch-Waxman Act (which has no declaratory judgement section) and/or trigger a potential "forfeiture event" under the MMA, commented Mr Rakoczy. Judgements are important because branded drugmakers have learned to delay generic competition by refusing to use or by suing the first filer only, and generics companies either will not launch at risk or cannot do so because of another filer's 180-day exclusivity, he noted. Judgements are also needed for some approvals.