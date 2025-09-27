FTC charges Mylan et al of overpricing

US generics drugmaker Mylan Laboratories, along with Cambrex Corp,Profarmaco Srl and Gyma Laboratories, have been changed by the Federal Trade Commission of conspiring to obtain monopoly power for Mylan in the generic forms of the widely-prescribed drugs lorazepam and clorazepate in the USA.
The allegations is that illegal activities allowed Mylan to dramatically increase the price of the two drugs; in January 1998, the company raised the wholesale price of clorazepate from $11.36 to around $377 per bottle of 500 tablets. And in March, the wholesale price of of lorazepam was increased from $7.30 to around $190.00 per bottle of 500 tablets.
Seeks $120 million clawback
