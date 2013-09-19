FTC sues Watson and Par over AndroGel deal

US generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals says that the Federal Trade Commission and the State of California have filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Central District of California alleging that its 2006 patent lawsuit settlement with Belgian pharmaceutical firm Solvay for AndroGel 1% (testosterone gel) CIII is unlawful.
In 2003, Watson submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of Solvay's testosterone replacement product. The Belgian firm initiated litigation alleging that Watson's product infringed its patent.
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