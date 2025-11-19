Fuji has anti-AIDS compound

- Fuji Photo Film has announced that it is to put the promising new compound FP-21399 in Phase I trials for use against HIV. The company believes the organic compound will block the virus by interacting with the V3 loop of the viral envelope, thereby preventing infection by the virus particles as well as stopping cell-to-cell transfer, reports Pharma Japan.
