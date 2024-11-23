FUJIREBIO'S F-1394 ACAT INHIBITOR

Fujirebio's new ACAT inhibitor, F-1394, can improve hyperlipidemia and arteriosclerosis in animal models, according to presentations at the Japan Atherosclerosis Society meeting. Serum total cholesterol levels were reduced by 60% compared to controls in rats fed a 1% cholesterol diet. Progression of arteriosclerosis was totally inhibited with F-1394 treatment. One of the most interesting aspects of this drug lies in its apparent ability to prevent the accumulation of foam cells at arteriosclerotic sites.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze