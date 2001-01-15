Fujisawa gains ISO 14001 for its Fuji plant

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has said that its Fuji plant obtained ISO 14001certification, an international environmental management system standard, on December 28, 2000.

The Fuji plant currently manufactures ethical pharmaceuticals, including the injectable antibiotic Cefamezin (cefazolin), as well over-the-counter medicines. This is the fourth Fujisawa manufacturing unit to gain this certification, following those received at Nagoya, Toyama and Takaoka.