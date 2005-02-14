Fujisawa licenses candidate from Carlsson

Japanese drugmaker Fujisawa Pharmaceuticals has signed a licensing deal with German-headquartered Carlsson Research for its antipsychotic drug candidate ACR-16. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Carlsson has already taken the compound through Phase Ia and Ib trials for schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and Huntington's and improvements were seen for all these conditions, the form said.
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