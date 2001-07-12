Fujisawa licenses transplant drugs from Aventis

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical of Japan has exercised an option to acquireexclusive worldwide rights to a series of malonitriliamide compounds from Germany's Aventis Pharma.
The compounds, which inhibit the biosynthesis of yrimidine in both B and T lymphocytes, are expected to offer a novel approach to the prevention of rejection in transplant patients. Fujisawa said it expects to start Phase II trials of MNAs, in combination with its already-marketed transplant drug Prograf (tacrolimus), later this year.
