Fujisawa makes strategic drug transfers ahead of merger

Japanese drugmaker Fujisawa has agreed to transfer Epocelin, its ethical suppository formulation of cephalosporin to Japan-based generic drugmaker Choseido Pharmaceuticals, effective from April 1.
The product is currently distributed by Fujisawa and has an annual turnover of around 100.0 million yen ($950,000).
On the same date Fujisawa will also transfer three of its ethical products to Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals with a combined annual turnover of about 200.0 million yen: the vitamin B1 derivative Neuvita (octotiamine); the injectionable cardiac diuretic Digilanogen C (deslanoside); and the injectionable anti-spasmodic Padrin (prifinium bromide).
