Fujisawa recalls five agents

Fujisawa-Lyphomed is recalling five products due to Abbreviated New Drug Appli-cation discrepancies and a lack of bioequivalance assurance. Fujis-awa notified its distributors of the recall in a June 1 letter. The agents to be recalled are an injectable generic version of Haldol (haloperidol); an injectable generic version of Yutopar (ritodrine); nalbuphine, a narcotic analgesic; zinc sulfate and a multivitamin concentrate for infusion. The discrepancies were uncovered during Fujisawa's audit of Lypho-med's pre-1986 FDA applications.
