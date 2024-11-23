Fujisawa Results

Fujisawa has reported consolidated financial results for the periodApril 1, 1996, to March 31, 1997. It disclosed its unconsolidated results earlier this year (Marketletter May 26). Net sales rose 6.4% to 282.9 billion yen ($2.3 billion), compared with the like, year-earlier period. Operating income and recurring income increased by 7.4% to 21.8 billion yen, and 15.4% to 24.2 billion yen, respectively. Net income for the term was up 52.1% to 7.1 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze