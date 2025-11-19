FUJISAWA'S PROGRAF APPROVED FOR LIVER TRANSPLANTS IN USA

The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted marketing approval for Fujisawa' USA Inc's Prograf (tacrolimus; formerly FK-506) for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving allogeneic liver transplants. An FDA advisory panel first indicated that the product should be allowed on the US market last November (Marketletter December 6, 1993) following presentation of clinical data from US and European studies showing Prograf's superiority over ciclosporin in organ transplant rejection.

Since Prograf was discovered in 1984 at Fujisawa's research laboratories in Japan, the company has undertaken active clinical development in the USA, Europe and Japan. Fujisawa obtained approval in Japan for Prograf for the indication of suppression of rejection in allogeneic liver transplantation in April 1993, and it was launched there in June of last year.

In Europe, marketing applications were submitted to the health authorities respectively in Germany and the UK last year, with filing also scheduled soon in France and Italy. Fujisawa has previously said that it expects US sales of Prograf to reach $100 million a year in its third year of marketing. The product will be manufactured at Fujisawa's plant in Killorgan, Ireland, from raw materials made in Japan.