Fujisawa Sets Up Home Medical Division

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has set up a home medical division in Japan as of April 1, 1995, which will supply patients with products and maintenance services in relation to their home medical care needs.

Initially, the service will focus on the metropolitan area of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, but eventually the company will extend it nationwide. The brand name Homecss will used for Fujisawa products involved in home medical care, the company said.