Fujisawa Sets Up Two Subsidiaries

Japanese pharmaceutical company Fujisawa is setting up two new R&D subsidiaries effective April 1.

The first is Analytical Science Laboratories, which will conduct a part of routine testing and analytical work on pharmaceutical and chemical products previously performed by Analytical Research Laboratories.

Fujisawa says that as a result, its R&D people will be devoted to their own original works and will enhance efficiency of new drug development not only at Analytical Research Laboratories, but also in the entire R&D division.