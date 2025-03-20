Thursday 20 March 2025

Fukujin and Kyoshin KK Cooperation

9 December 1998

Japanese drug wholesalers Fukujin and Kyoshin KK will cooperate onproduct purchases as well as in other areas as a lead-in to a merger in the near future, according to Nihon Keizei Shimbun.

