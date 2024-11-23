Further Approvals For R-PR's Rilutek

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Rilutek (riluzole) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, has been cleared for use in Argentina, South Korea and the Czech Republic by the relevant authorites. The drug is now approved for use in 21 countries including the USA and the European Union. The drug will be launched in the aforementioned countries in the next few months, says the company.
