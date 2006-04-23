"Further cost-effectiveness guidelines pressure drug reimbursment"

The recent introduction of technology assessments for new pharmaceutical products will increasingly pressure manufacturers to provide evidence of the drug's benefits, says a new report, titled Preparing Health Technology Submissions for Pharmaceutical Products - Meeting Formulary Submission Requirements for New Product Assessments and Disease Area and Therapeutic Class Reviews, from Urch Publishing.

Guidelines published by the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and revised technology assessment rules for products by WellPoint Pharmacy Management in the USA, now present formidable challenges to manufacturers in both the UK market and in the US managed care sector. If other health technology assessment and reimbursement gatekeepers adopt these new evidentiary and analytical standards, then manufacturers will have to seriously rethink how they adapt their clinical development programs to accommodate the reference case and active comparator requirements in Phase III trials and the ways in which they present cost-effectiveness and system-impact claims to meet monitoring and validation standards, the report states.

"Looking a few years ahead, a strong case can be made that health care systems and reimbursers are going to place increasing emphasis on the monitoring and validation of claims made by drug companies for the cost effectiveness and system impacts of pharmaceutical products," said Paul Langley, the report's author, who was the international manager of health economics at Minneapolis, USA-based 3M Pharmaceuticals.