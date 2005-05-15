Further disposal by Solvay to focus on pharma

Belgium's Solvay SA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Renolt AG aiming to sell its entire industrial foils business, which is active in the production, marketing and sales of plastic foils and sheets. Both parties will now enter into exclusive talks and intend to finalize the transaction before year-end, pending relevant regulatory approval and social procedures.

The agreed price for the transaction is 330.0 million euros ($423.5 million) and does not include Solvay's rigid plastic foils activities, whose sale to Ineos was announced last January.