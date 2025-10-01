Further FDA Reform Bills Being Introduced

Three new Republican bills dealing with reform of the US Food and Drug Administration are being readied for introduction this month on the House side of the Capitol. The three separate measures would cover drugs and biotechnology, medical devices and food, according to the sponsors.

As the Marketletter was going to press, it was hoped the bills would be introduced within the month of March, have their hearings in April and eventually also win Senate approval so they would be on the President's desk by the end of the year, said Representative James Greenwood, who is heading the reform effort.

The new bills deal with what is described as the agency's micromanaging of the drug device and food industries, which increases the time taken to get a product to market. They also would allow third parties to review drugs and have the FDA work closer with European drug reviewing agencies so that drug trials would not be replicated in the USA. An appeals body for industry complaints - that the agency was not dealing promptly enough with new product applications - is also a possibility.