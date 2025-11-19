FUSO AND JCR PHARMA FILE NDA

Fuso Pharmaceutical and JCR Pharmaceuticals have filed a New Drug Application in Japan for human leukocyte-derived interferon alpha, which they have co-developed in conjunction with the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The product is intended to be a treatment for chronic hepatitis B and C, and malignant skin tumors. Once approval is granted, say the companies, Fuso will manufacture the drug in finished form, using bulk IFN alpha supplied by JCR.