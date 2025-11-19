Fuso: half-year results

- Fuso's mid-term sales were 20.6 billion yen, down 1 billion yen from the like, year-earlier period. Operating profits advanced 16.2% to 1.7 billion yen, current profits were 778 million yen, down 47.9%, and net profits declined 49.3% to 414 million yen. The firm cited weak demand for its artificial dialysis fluid, Kinderly, and falling sales of vitamin drinks as factors behind poor mid-term sales. Current profits were adversely affected by expenses related to the construction of a new factory. For the full year, Fuso expects turnover of 42 billion yen, operating profits to reach 3.1 billion yen, current profits to hit 2 billion yen, net profits to be 1.1 billion yen, with EPS to be 11.6 yen.