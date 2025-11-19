Fuso: half-year results

- Fuso's mid-term sales were 20.6 billion yen, down 1 billion yen from the like, year-earlier period. Operating profits advanced 16.2% to 1.7 billion yen, current profits were 778 million yen, down 47.9%, and net profits declined 49.3% to 414 million yen. The firm cited weak demand for its artificial dialysis fluid, Kinderly, and falling sales of vitamin drinks as factors behind poor mid-term sales. Current profits were adversely affected by expenses related to the construction of a new factory. For the full year, Fuso expects turnover of 42 billion yen, operating profits to reach 3.1 billion yen, current profits to hit 2 billion yen, net profits to be 1.1 billion yen, with EPS to be 11.6 yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze