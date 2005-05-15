FuturaGene gets Osmotin license, for possible breakthrough drugs

FuturaGene, a UK firm which sponsors research at a consortium of universities, has signed an exclusive, worldwide licence agreement to commercialize a plant protein which may lead to the development of treatments for obesity, heart disease and diabetes and which may be used to develop novel drug-screening technologies.
Around one-third of the US population and over 20% in the UK is estimated to be obese. In both countries, the prevalence of obesity is growing rapidly and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing global health concerns. Diabetes, a condition linked to obesity, currently affects over 6% of the US population and 3% of the UK's and, with heart disease, is a major killer in both.
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