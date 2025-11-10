Future Health Care Partnerships In Europe

Governments across Europe are encouraging experiments in managed care as a way of maximizing health outcomes for the lowest possible cost, Richard Platford, chairman of Coopers & Lybrand's European pharmaceuticals sector group, told IMS International's European seminar (see page 14, and Marketletter November 7). As a result, many forms of managed care are emerging, from health maintenance organizations in Switzerland to general practice fundholding consortia in the UK, HMO pilots in Germany, preferred provider organization pilots in France and capitation proposals in the Netherlands.

The US managed care market rose from around 13% of total health care provision in 1982 to 74% in 1992, and should reach 87% by 1997. In Europe, many believe that managed care is already omnipresent, due to the way in which national governments have been operating the various national health care systems as single purchaser. However, Mr Platford believes there is a major difference between the government-managed marketplace and the managed care "free for all." By its very nature, the former has to show a certain degree of "fairness" to all players in a particular health care component such as pharmaceuticals, so a set of equitable purchasing criteria and a degree of market access has to be applied equally to all competitors. In contrast, within a true managed care environment, purchasing is done at the micro level and individual purchasers have no obligations to this need for fairness. Their purchasing criteria are aimed at creating competitive advantage for themselves, and perhaps for their provider partners, by taking advantage of any anomalies which they can identify in market structures.

The emergence of pharmaceutical benefit management organizations in the USA has been recognized as one manifestation of managed care which has had a major impact on that marketplace, and is likely to be the precipitator of significant structural changes to the European marketplace, he said. The number of lives covered by PBM in the USA is expected to grow from 50 million in 1990 to 200 million-plus by 1995, but of far greater significance is the fact that of the lives covered, the percentages which are the subject of advanced management techniques such as formulary management and capitation will have risen from less than 25% in 1990 to over two-thirds by 1995.