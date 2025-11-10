Future Of PIC Under Discussion

The future of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention has been under discussion, given what PIC Committee officials see as "the possible incompatibility" of the obligations on member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area under the Convention and also under the EU.
It is proposed to set up a new Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme between the inspectorates of the present PIC contracting states, but which would also permit other countries' inspectorates to join. The Committee says the new structure would retain and improve on the Convention's main features, ie the networking and confidence-building between national inspection authorities, the development of quality standard systems, training of inspectors and other related experts, and its work towards global harmonization of Good Manufacturing Practice.
The proposed text of the new scheme was discussed, and amendments agreed, at the PIC Committee meeting in Iceland last month. The final draft should be presented for adoption at the Committee's next meeting, in Geneva on November 3.
