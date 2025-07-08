Established in 1977, the company has expanded its operations to include strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing its presence in the pharmaceutical sector.

In July 2025, Future Pak, through its affiliate CB Biotechnology, LLC, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Theratechnologies Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on HIV and oncology therapies. The acquisition involves a cash payment of US$3.01 per share and a contingent value right (CVR) of up to US$1.19 per share, contingent upon achieving specific financial milestones related to Theratechnologies' products, EGRIFTA and Trogarzo. The total transaction value, assuming full CVR payout, is approximately US$254 million.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, Theratechnologies will become a privately held company, and its shares will be delisted from public stock exchanges.