Future Scenarios for japan's Pharma Industry

by P Reed Maurer

No-one knows for certain what the Japanese pharmaceutical industry mission and structure will be in future. However, as one who lives and works in Japan, I believe there is a reasonable consensus within the ranks of Japanese executives on what must happen in some respects to ensure their companies' continued vitality and competitiveness.

Japanese research management must accomplish two missions. First, it must shift discovery research from minor modifications of established drugs, or Improved Chemical Entities, to Unique Chemical Entities, entirely new molecules that cure diseases rather than alleviate symptoms of disease. Also, given the rapid aging of japanese society, the focus will be on the leading causes of death, ie malignant neoplasms, heart disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. As the top categories of prescription drugs no longer include antibiotics, a therapeutic class that spawned innumerable ICEs, it suggests the change of focus is well underway.