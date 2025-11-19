Future US Regulation of Nutraceuticals

The nutraceutical movement in favor of the use of natural products for health purposes is ahead of US law, and while current laws regulating these products is confusing, that will change, Stephen DeFelice, chairman of the Foundation for Innovation in Medicine, has told a Foundation-sponsored conference on claims made under the Dietary Supplement and Health Education Act.

The availability of clinical data for these claims and doctors' acceptance of this data has created a marketplace for these products for prevention and treatment, he said. Society has focused on claims but the focus instead should be on research to support labeling. A better claiming structure and reward system is needed for companies to be willing to take on the burden of research; the situation is now stalled. Dr defelice feels that formulation technology, which is patentable, will put the food industry into the lead in this area.

Health Claim Options For Supplements Existing law provides options for dietary supplements to be marketed with health claims, said attorney Stephen McNamara of Hyman & Phelps. Companies with research can choose between - therapeutic or drug claims by submitting a New Drug Application (offering market exclusivity but not if a product is out there as a food) or seeking over-the-counter approval; - structure or function claims with prior FDA approval under the Nutritional Labeling and Education Act; - marketing as a dietary supplement, under DSHEA with no prior notice; - as a medical food intended for use under a doctor's supervision; or - as a food for special dietary use.