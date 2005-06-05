FY-2005 revenues decline for Tanabe

Tanabe of Japan reported year-on-year declines in consolidated revenues and earnings for the fiscal year to March 2005, reflecting weak sales of independently-developed drugs and an R&D cost hike. Total sales edged down 0.9% to 172.0 billion yen ($1.60 billion), although the level was marginally higher than the firm's target. Total pharmaceutical turnover managed to rise 0.5% to 158.7 billion yen, overcoming the April 2004 drug reimbursement price reduction which averaged 3% for Tanabe.

Operating income fell 6.7% to 27.5 billion yen, below the forecast 28.0 billion yen. Net income dropped 10.1% to 15.9 billion yen, undershooting target because of a hike in net extraordinary expenses to 900.0 million yen from net expenses of 500.0 million yen the previous year. In the earlier fiscal period, Tanabe reported extraordinary income of 4.3 billion yen from the return of the substitute portion of the employee's pension funds, which caused last year's net operating expenses to moderate.

Sales, general and administrative expenses inched up 0.5% to 80.9 billion yen against a sales decrease, and reflected a 12.9% rise in R&D expenses to 27.9 billion yen with clinical trials of APTA-2217 (roflumilast), a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, jointly developed with Germany's Altana, the originator of the compound.