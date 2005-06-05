Wednesday 19 November 2025

FY-2005 revenues decline for Tanabe

5 June 2005

Tanabe of Japan reported year-on-year declines in consolidated revenues and earnings for the fiscal year to March 2005, reflecting weak sales of independently-developed drugs and an R&D cost hike. Total sales edged down 0.9% to 172.0 billion yen ($1.60 billion), although the level was marginally higher than the firm's target. Total pharmaceutical turnover managed to rise 0.5% to 158.7 billion yen, overcoming the April 2004 drug reimbursement price reduction which averaged 3% for Tanabe.

Operating income fell 6.7% to 27.5 billion yen, below the forecast 28.0 billion yen. Net income dropped 10.1% to 15.9 billion yen, undershooting target because of a hike in net extraordinary expenses to 900.0 million yen from net expenses of 500.0 million yen the previous year. In the earlier fiscal period, Tanabe reported extraordinary income of 4.3 billion yen from the return of the substitute portion of the employee's pension funds, which caused last year's net operating expenses to moderate.

Sales, general and administrative expenses inched up 0.5% to 80.9 billion yen against a sales decrease, and reflected a 12.9% rise in R&D expenses to 27.9 billion yen with clinical trials of APTA-2217 (roflumilast), a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, jointly developed with Germany's Altana, the originator of the compound.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze