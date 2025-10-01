G V Pharma Buys Biotika Stake

- G V Pharma has acquired a 40.6% stake in Biotika of the Slovak Republic, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. The stake was sold for 486.5 million Slovak koruna ($16.3 million), with the first instalment of purchase to be 100 million koruna. Biotika is estimated to have achieved a gross profit of 62 million koruna in 1995, as compared with 116 million koruna in 1994.
