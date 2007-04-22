Galapagos and AstraZeneca establish 2nd R&D accord

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos NV says that its service division, BioFocus DPI, has entered into a drug discovery collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca. The program, which is the second on which the two firms are collaborating (Marketletters passim), will employ BioFocus' medicinal and computational chemistry expertise in one of AstraZeneca's as yet undisclosed drug development programs. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze