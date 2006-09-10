Galapagos and OneWorld agree drug discovery deal

Belgian genomics-based drug discovery company Galapagos NV says that its service divison BioFocus DPI has entered into an agreement with OneWorld Health, a US non-profit organization that is supported by, among others, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Galapagos explained that the collaboration would focus on the development of new drugs to combat diarrheal diseases in the developing world.
Under the terms of the deal, BioFocus will use its medicinal chemistry expertise to identify new drug candidates for further development. The Mechelen-headquartered firm said that the contract will be worth in excess of 3.0 million euros ($3.8 million) over its two and a half year duration.
