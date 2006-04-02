Galapagos' BioFocus unit in three-year deal with Roche

Belgian genomics-based drug discovery firm Galapagos says that its service division, BioFocus, has entered into a three-year collaboration with Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, building on the working history of the two. Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which are not disclosed, BioFocus will supply Roche with exclusive chemical compound libraries.
Specifically, BioFocus will synthesize novel chemical compound libraries based on Roche's framework structures and provide these collections on an exclusive basis to the Swiss company. These libraries will be generated using a combination of BioFocus' molecular informatics tools and a wide range of synthetic chemistry capabilities. The Mechelen-based firm designs and synthesizes both exclusive as well as non-exclusive (SoftFocus) chemical compound libraries that can be used in drug discovery programs, including hit finding, lead optimization and patent exemplification.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze