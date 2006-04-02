Galapagos' BioFocus unit in three-year deal with Roche

Belgian genomics-based drug discovery firm Galapagos says that its service division, BioFocus, has entered into a three-year collaboration with Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, building on the working history of the two. Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which are not disclosed, BioFocus will supply Roche with exclusive chemical compound libraries.

Specifically, BioFocus will synthesize novel chemical compound libraries based on Roche's framework structures and provide these collections on an exclusive basis to the Swiss company. These libraries will be generated using a combination of BioFocus' molecular informatics tools and a wide range of synthetic chemistry capabilities. The Mechelen-based firm designs and synthesizes both exclusive as well as non-exclusive (SoftFocus) chemical compound libraries that can be used in drug discovery programs, including hit finding, lead optimization and patent exemplification.