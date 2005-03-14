Galapagos considering stock exchange listing

Netherlands-based Galapagos Genomics NV, a genomics-based drug discovery company, has said that it is considering a Euronext stock exchange listing in 2005.
The primary reason for the listing is to raise additional funds to enhance the firm's drug discovery operations, which are predominantly aimed at developing breakthrough medicines for the bone and joint diseases - osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
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