Galapagos expands drug discovery collaboration with Amgen

Belgium's Galapagos NV says that its service division, BioFocus DPI, has expanded and extended its longstanding drug discovery collaboration with US biotechnology major Amgen through 2007 and 2008. BioFocus DPI will continue to provide biology, computational and medicinal chemistry services and will supply biologically-directed library compounds to Amgen's discovery programs.
Under the terms of the extended agreement, Galapagos will receive an upfront fee of $2.4 million as a payment for 2007 research costs. Additionally, it may receive compensation in the form of library and technology access fees, research fees, milestone payments, and bonuses.
