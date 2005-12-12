Galapagos extends deal with Amgen through 2006

Belgian firm Galapagos says that its services division, BioFocus, has extended its drug discovery collaboration with Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, for biology, computational/medicinal chemistry services and supply of biologically-directed library compounds for the US group's ion-channel lead discovery programs throughout 2006. This agreement is one of the largest service contracts to date for BioFocus.

Under the terms of the extended accord, BioFocus will continue to provide Amgen with drug discovery expertise for multiple ion-channel targets, including assay development, high-throughput screening, chemistry and molecular informatics. In return, Galapagos will receive an upfront fee of $2.3 million as a prepayment of costs.

Additionally, Galapagos may receive compensation in the form of library and technology access fees, research fees, milestone payments and bonuses. Should all clinical and commercial events on a program be achieved, potential of event-dependent payments may exceed $30.0 million. Further financial details, target identity, disease areas and commercialization targets were not disclosed.