Galapagos NV acquires DPI's discovery operations

Belgian drug developer Galapagos NV, a specialist in genomics-based product design, says that it has completed its acquisition of all the drug discovery operations of US firm Discovery Partners International for 4.25 million euros ($5.4 million). The operations purchased include DPI sites in San Diego and San Francisco, in addition to facilities in Switzerland, Germany and Japan. Based on the deal, Galapagos has increased its revenue guidance for 2006 from 25.0-30.0 million euros to 33.0-38.0 million euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze