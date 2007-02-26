Galapagos signs R&D deal with Bristol Uni

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos NV and the UK's University of Bristol have entered a new drug discovery collaboration in the field of cancer research. Galapagos' service division BioFocus DPI will provide lead optimization services for a University of Bristol research program focusing on destroying cancer cells. The total contract value for Galapagos exceeds 2.0 million euros ($2.6 million) in research fees over two years.

Scientists at ProXara Biotechnology, a spin-out from the University of Bristol, have discovered drug-like compounds that prevent protein kinase B activation and that make tumor cells commit suicide. The University has recently been awarded a 4.3 million-euro research grant from the Wellcome Trust's Seeding Drug Discovery Initiative to advance this research program. BioFocus DPI will apply its lead optimization expertise and its Admensa technology to help the University of Bristol team optimize these drug-like compounds and select a candidate for clinical trials.