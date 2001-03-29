Galena changes name

Galena, the Czech drugmaker, has decided to change its name to IVAX-CRto reflect the name of its majority shareholder IVAX Corp. The CTK news agency's Business News reports that the change has come about as Galena becomes incorporated into the US parent group's trade and marketing network.
