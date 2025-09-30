Galena Forecasts 30% Net Profits Rise

Czech Republic pharmaceuticals and chemicals company Galena has said that its turnover for 1995 reached 1.8 billion koruna ($66.5 million), a rise of 10.3% over the previous year. It also said that it expects net profits in excess of 50 million koruna, or some 30% higher than the 38.3 million koruna achieved for 1994. Results for 1996 are expected to be similar to those for 1995, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. These improved figures were despite a fall in sales on the domestic market.
Galena and the USA-based Ivax Corporation, which purchased a 60% stake in the Czech company in July 1994, plan to reduce the number of liquid formulation medicines produced this year but increase the number of solid dosage form products. The two companies will seek to register eight new medicines on the Czech market this year, says CTK.
Galena reportedly has the right to produce any of the 200 drugs that were offered by Ivax in 1994 or any that will be developed by the company within nine years of Ivax gaining a stake in Galena.
