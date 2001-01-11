Galenica loses 46 customers

Swiss wholesaler Galenica has announced that 46 pharmacies in the westof the country have not extended their existing supply contracts. Local press reports say these pharmacies have switched to rival firm Amedis "on economic and political grounds." It is being suggested that one of the objections raised by these pharmacies was Galenica's entry into retail trading through an agreement with Swiss Coop. Galenica said the desertions would not affect total group sales.