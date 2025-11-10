Gallo Sets Up Institute Of Human Virology

AIDS researcher Robert Gallo has left the US National Cancer Institute and is setting up a new Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. The new facilities are expected to be completed by September of October.

Other key figures at the Institute will be William Blattner, a fellow NCI researcher, and Robert Redfield, a clinician at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The Institute's work will center on using a multidisciplinary approach to the study of chronic virus diseases, with a major emphasis on HIV. Areas of research will likely include Kaposi's sarcoma, cytokine vaccination, gene therapy, antisense technology and the development of new and better diagnostic assays.

A private biotechnology company affiliated to the Institute will also be set up to commercialize scientific discoveries achieved, but none of the principal scientists will be officers in the company.