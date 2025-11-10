Gallo Sets Up Institute Of Human Virology

AIDS researcher Robert Gallo has left the US National Cancer Institute and is setting up a new Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. The new facilities are expected to be completed by September of October.
Other key figures at the Institute will be William Blattner, a fellow NCI researcher, and Robert Redfield, a clinician at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The Institute's work will center on using a multidisciplinary approach to the study of chronic virus diseases, with a major emphasis on HIV. Areas of research will likely include Kaposi's sarcoma, cytokine vaccination, gene therapy, antisense technology and the development of new and better diagnostic assays.
A private biotechnology company affiliated to the Institute will also be set up to commercialize scientific discoveries achieved, but none of the principal scientists will be officers in the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze