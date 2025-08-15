Friday 15 August 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Gameto

A clinical-stage biotech developing treatments related to women's reproductive care.

Its lead program, Fertilo, is a stem cell–derived therapy designed to mature eggs outside the body, potentially reducing the length and invasiveness of conventional IVF hormone treatment from two weeks to just two to three days.

In August 2025, Gameto announced it had raised $44 million in a Series C financing round led by Overwater Ventures, with participation from existing and new investors. The funding will support the pivotal Phase III FIRST trial of Fertilo, as well as regulatory preparation and global expansion. The company reports that Fertilo has already led to five live births and more than 20 ongoing pregnancies in markets outside the United States, including Australia, Japan, India, Mexico, and Peru.

As of Q3 2025, the Phase III trial is recruiting in the U.S., with an interim analysis expected in late 2026. Gameto is also advancing its Ameno program for menopause symptom management, supported in part by ARPA-H funding.

