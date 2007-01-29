Gardasil registration in Italy in "final phase"

The Italian drug Agency AIFA has confirmed that the procedure to register Sanofi Pasteur's uterine cancer vaccine Gardasil is in its final phase. The agency claims that recent comments by the firm's managing director about the launch reflects a lack of knowledge of Italian procedure, noting that it has to be commercialized in "a controlled manner" as part of a public vaccination program.
