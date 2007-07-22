Gardasil submitted for WHO prequalification

US drug major Merck & Co, has submitted an application seeking World Health Organization certification for its human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil as part of its commitment to make it available in the developing world. The application for the product, which was developed under a joint venture between Merck and French drug major Sanofi-Aventis, has been accepted by the WHO and is currently being reviewed.
This certification, called WHO prequalification, verifies that vaccines meet the qualifications of quality, safety and efficacy for procurement by United Nations agencies, including UNICEF and PAHO, and is an important step towards providing global access to vaccines.
"Merck is pursuing a systematic, thoughtful approach to the global introduction of Gardasil: partnering with WHO, GAVI and other international organizations, conducting global clinical trials and committing to making Gardasil available at dramatically lower prices in GAVI-eligible countries," said Margaret McGlynn, president of Merck Vaccines. Gardasil is the only vaccine that targets the four HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18 which, together cause the vast majority of genital human papillomavirus diseases, including 70%-75% of cervical cancer, noted a company press release.
