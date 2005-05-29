Gardisil: higher efficacy in young adolescents

US drug major Merck & Co's quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine, Gardasil, which is designed to prevent infection from four common HPV types (16, 18, 6 and 11), was shown to produce greater immune responses in adolescents compared to young women, according to Phase III study data presented at the European Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases annual meeting held in Valencia, Spain.

Marking the first evaluation of response and tolerability in young adolescents aged 10-15 years, the trial assessed immune-system response using two measurements: seroconversion, or the development of new HPV-specific antibodies in the blood, and geometric mean titers, indicating the level of anti-HPV antibodies present in the blood.

Blood taken one month after the end of the study revealed seroconversion rates of 100% for HPV types 16, 6, and 11, and 99.9% for HPV 18 in the group of adolescents. In the 16-23 year-old arm, the rates were 100% for HPV 16, 6, 11 and 99.1% for HPV 18. GMT-measured antibody levels for all four virus types were significantly higher in both adolescent girls and adolescent boys than in the 16-23 year-old arm, the researchers said.