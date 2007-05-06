GATC Biotech demonstrates new DNA sequencing capability

Constance, Germany-based GATC Biotech, a European DNA sequencing service provider, says that its scientists sequenced nine bacterial genomes in April, demonstrating the capabilities of the company's technology portfolio and expertise in successful next-generation, high throughput genome sequencing.

GATC Biotech sequenced four gram-positive and five gram-negative genomes from genomic DNA, to produce genome coverage from 15-fold to 30-fold, with a genome size of 3-5 Mb, depending on the genome. The genomes were sequenced for several customers, from within industry and academia, and these initial results will be used to drive the individual customer's R&D program by sequencing and comparing the optimized strains, says the German firm.

GATC says it is the only company in Europe that offers all three lead genome sequencing technologies, the ABI 3730, Illumina/Solexa 1G and Roche 454. It used the Illumina/Solexa 1G sequencing platform for the major part of the discovery of these nine new bacterial genomes and also used a combination of the other two technologies to produce raw data for the remaining genomes.