Thursday 16 January 2025

GATC Biotech demonstrates new DNA sequencing capability

6 May 2007

Constance, Germany-based GATC Biotech, a European DNA sequencing service provider, says that its scientists sequenced nine bacterial genomes in April, demonstrating the capabilities of the company's technology portfolio and expertise in successful next-generation, high throughput genome sequencing.

GATC Biotech sequenced four gram-positive and five gram-negative genomes from genomic DNA, to produce genome coverage from 15-fold to 30-fold, with a genome size of 3-5 Mb, depending on the genome. The genomes were sequenced for several customers, from within industry and academia, and these initial results will be used to drive the individual customer's R&D program by sequencing and comparing the optimized strains, says the German firm.

GATC says it is the only company in Europe that offers all three lead genome sequencing technologies, the ABI 3730, Illumina/Solexa 1G and Roche 454. It used the Illumina/Solexa 1G sequencing platform for the major part of the discovery of these nine new bacterial genomes and also used a combination of the other two technologies to produce raw data for the remaining genomes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

British health technology assessor OKs Stelara biosimilar
Biosimilars
British health technology assessor OKs Stelara biosimilar
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Owlstone secures $27 million in series E funding
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Chinese firms to repurpose cancer drug for Alzheimer’s
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Verastem Oncology names Matthew Ros as COO
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly drops on disappointing guidance
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccine potential touted for bird flu
15 January 2025

Company Spotlight

"Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company located in Seattle WA. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja is advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy designed to retool a patient's immune system in vivo."






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze