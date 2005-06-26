Gates grant for biotech neglected-disease push

BIO Ventures for Global Health is to expand its efforts to enlist biotechnology companies in the fight to improve global health, with a new $5.4 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. BVGH, a non-profit venture founded last year by the Biotechnology Industry Organization with support from the Gates and Rockefeller Foundations, announced its plans at BIO 2005, the industry's annual convention.

Under 10% of health research funding is now targeted at the diseases accounting for 90% of the global burden, but the biotechnology industry has "tremendous potential for developing new therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics against diseases of the developing world," said Richard Klausner, executive director of the Gates Foundation's Global Health program. "For too long, funding, market and information barriers have prevented biotech companies from realizing this potential," he added.

Companies are deterred by insufficient understanding of developing world markets and often lack the capacity to generate this knowledge on their own. To evaluate whether to invest in a technology, they need information on potential demand and pathways to get products tested, licensed and distributed, says the BVGH. The grant will help it launch a series of business cases to tap into emerging markets, the first of which will evaluate the opportunities for tuberculosis vaccines.