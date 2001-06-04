Gates offers meningitis vaccine incentives

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is to donate $70 million over 10years to facilitate the introduction of a vaccine against a strain of meningitis specific to Africa. While such vaccines have been developed, they have not been launched because of poor anticipated returns for the producers. The scheme's coordinator, the Program for Appropriate Technology, says it is in discussions with a number of manufacturers and expects to have a vaccine available within three to five years.
