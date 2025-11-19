GATT patent extentions for B-M Squibb's Monopril, Lilly's Axid ,

- Under the terms of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade Bristol-Myers Squibb has received two patent extensions for Monopril (fosinopril). One patent has been extended by approximately seven months to December 4, 2000, and the other by 15 months to July 10, 2009. Also under GATT, Eli Lilly has extended its patent on Axid (nizatidine) by one month to April 12, 2002, and Athena Neuroscience's patent for Permax (pergolide mesylate) has been extended 22 months to October 26, 2007.